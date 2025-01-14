'Expired' saline death case: Bengal govt orders immediate removal of Ringer’s Lactate

Kolkata, Jan 14 After the death of a woman at state-run Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly after being administered “expired” Ringer’s Lactate (RL) saline last week, the West Bengal health department has directed immediate stoppage on the usage of that particular solution at all medical outfits in the state.

According to a notification issued by Central Medical Stores (CMS), Kolkata, a copy of which is available with IANS, the medical superintendents-cum-vice principals of all medical colleges and hospitals and all the chief medical officers of the districts have been asked “to ensure total stoppage of existing stock of Compound Sodium Lactate Injection (RL) supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd in his/her jurisdiction”.

“The existing stock, if any, should be withdrawn from Wards/Hospitals, if not already withdrawn and must be kept in sealed space,” the notification read.

The notification also directed the authorities concerned to submit a compliance report on the matter in writing at the earliest.

On Monday, two public interest litigations (PILs) were filed at the Calcutta High Court in the matter.

The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has demanded that FIRs be registered against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state health minister and State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam.

Last week, five pregnant women were critically admitted to the hospital after allegedly being administered expired saline. One of them, Mamoni Ruidas (25), died on Friday. The remaining four were under treatment at the same hospital. Three of them were shifted to state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital in south Kolkata on Sunday night following a sharp deterioration in their health conditions.

The incident has raised serious concerns, especially as the expired RL saline allegedly came from Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Limited, a company earlier banned by the Karnataka government and later by the West Bengal government.

This incident has revived concerns over similar cases in the state’s healthcare system. Notably, in a recent case of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, its former principal, Sandip Ghosh, was accused of encouraging the use of expired and ineffective drugs on patients for personal financial gains.

