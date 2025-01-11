Fear of Chinese Manjha grips Varanasi ahead of Makar Sankranti celebrations

Varanasi, Jan 11 As Varanasi prepares for the much-awaited Makar Sankranti festival, a growing fear surrounding Chinese Manjha - the dangerous synthetic kite string - has gripped locals. With a series of fatal accidents and injuries caused by the sharp, unregulated kite string, residents are taking precautionary measures, such as tying mufflers around their necks, while others are living in constant fear.

In the past weeks, two tragic deaths have been reported, and over a dozen people have been injured due to Chinese Manjha, leading to mounting concerns. In response, the district administration has stepped up its efforts to control the sale and use of Chinese Manjha. Authorities have announced that any individual found selling or buying the harmful string will face severe action, including the possibility of FIRs being filed in cases of injury or death. Despite these efforts, residents continue to express their fears.

Rakesh, a resident, voiced his concerns, saying: "I think Varanasi police should take strict action regarding this matter. People are using mufflers, but that's not a long-term solution. We're paying road taxes, and if someone gets hurt or loses their life, it’s a huge loss for their family. The authorities must act decisively."

Vachashvapati Mishra, another concerned citizen, added: "We must oppose Chinese Manjha completely. We've heard about serious incidents, including injuries and fatalities. People are now wearing mufflers to protect themselves, but it's not enough. It should be banned altogether."

Satya Prakash, another Varanasi resident, called for the administration to take strong measures. "The authorities should arrest anyone responsible, whether it's a shopkeeper or a person selling the dangerous string. We are all living in fear, and I even tell my family to wear 'Gamcha' or mufflers for their safety."

Responding to the growing concerns, Additional Commissioner of Police S. Chanappa assured that the police were taking the matter seriously.

"We have already arrested several individuals involved in the sale of Chinese Manjha, and strict action will be taken against anyone responsible. If minors are found involved, we will hold their parents accountable."

Makar Sankranti, the annual festival that marks the sun's transition into Capricorn, will be celebrated on January 14 this year. Known for its kite-flying traditions, the festival has now become a point of contention due to the dangers posed by Chinese Manjha. The festival holds cultural significance across India, where it's celebrated under different names such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat, and Maghi in Punjab, among others.

As the Punya Kaal (auspicious period) falls on the same day, from 9.03 a.m. to 5.46 p.m., marking the time for rituals and prayers, authorities are urging citizens to celebrate the festival safely - without the shadow of fear looming over the joy of kite-flying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor