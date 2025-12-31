Feeling Hangover After New Year’s Celebration? Try These Remedies

A few hours are left for the New Year, and people are busy planning how and where to celebrate New Year’s Eve. This year, December 31 falls on a weekday, and many of us will have to return to work the next day. While consuming alcohol during celebrations is common, it is important to take care of one’s health.

Excessive drinking can have serious side effects, and the dangers of drink-driving or losing control can easily be avoided with responsible behaviour. Beyond dealing with a hangover, it is essential to prioritise personal health and safety. Those drinking excessively for the first time, possibly due to peer pressure, should take extra precautions. Above all, it’s crucial not to neglect self-care during the festivities.

How to recognize a hangover?

Headache, frequent thirst, fatigue, red eyes, lethargy, along with dizziness and mood swings are symptoms of a hangover.

How to avoid it?

Firstly, you must maintain self-control, no matter how much someone urges you to drink. Not eating anything before drinking alcohol can also cause a hangover. If you have eaten a good and balanced meal, the intoxication will not be as troublesome.

Remedies for a hangover

Drink coconut water: Coconut water is beneficial in getting rid of a hangover. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to dehydration. Coconut water contains electrolytes, which replenish the body's water levels.

Drink lemon water: Lemon water is also helpful in getting rid of a hangover. For this, squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of lukewarm water and drink it. This will help the hangover subside quickly.

Honey, Yogurt, Mint: If the alcohol level in your body is high, consuming yogurt will be beneficial. Just remember to eat the yogurt without adding sugar or salt. Drinking hot water mixed with 3-4 mint leaves will also help you feel better. Honey can also be taken with water.

However, it's better to control yourself in time rather than trying to alleviate the discomfort later.