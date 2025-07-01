Feeling Thirsty at Night? Check for These Underlying Health Problems

Many people feel thirsty again and again at night and have to wake up from sleep to drink water. Often this habit of drinking water is considered normal. But if this happens to you all the time, then this habit can be a sign of a serious illness. Feeling thirsty again and again at night can be related to some diseases. People often feel thirsty again and again at night. Due to which they have to wake up from sleep to drink water.

In medical terms, this condition is called nocturia or polydipsia. This condition is not normal at all. Dr. Praveen Gupta of Jaipur told 'ABP' that feeling thirsty again and again at night can be a sign of dehydration, diabetes or kidney problems. If this problem persists for a long time, then it should not be ignored at all. According to a research published in the National Library of Medicine, frequent thirst and drinking water at night may be associated with many diseases.

Diabetes Mellitus: The reason for frequent thirst at night may be type 2 diabetes. When blood sugar levels increase, our body tries to get rid of extra glucose through urine. This is why we urinate frequently and experience frequent thirst due to dehydration.

Diabetes Insipidus: When the kidneys fail to maintain the water balance in the body, it is considered a symptom of a rare disease called diabetes insipidus. This causes frequent thirst and frequent urination. This problem is caused by hormonal imbalances, especially a deficiency of anti-diuretic hormone (ADH).

Kidney problems: Chronic kidney disease causes an imbalance in the body's water and electrolytes. This can lead to frequent thirst at night. If you are also experiencing frequent thirst at night, get your kidneys tested.

Also Read: Your Body Is Trying to Tell You Something: 5 Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Sleep apnea: Sleep apnea can cause breathing problems during sleep. This can lead to dry mouth and frequent thirst. It can also be associated with snoring and waking up repeatedly at night.