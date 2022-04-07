Fewer people scared of Covid; inflation, unemployment biggest concerns

New Delhi, April 7 Inflation and unemployment are the main concerns of Ind at the moment rather than a non-ending sequence of new variants thrown by the deadly Coronavirus.

This was revealed in a comprehensive survey conducted by CVoter for on the occasion of World Health Day on Thursday.

The survey, conducted immediately after the reported detection of a new variant of Coronavirus in Mumbai, further revealed that fewer people are scared of new variants now as they believe that the government has made sufficient arrangements to handle any crisis situation arising from the new variants.

As many as 49.3 per cent of the respondents said that inflation and skyrocketing prices of fuel and daily use commodities are their main concerns at the moment.

A total of 27 per cent of those who were interviewed in the survey said that unemployment is the biggest issue for them, while only 14.3 per cent said that the situation is getting dangerous because a new Coronavirus variant is their biggest worry.

While the majority of the respondents 52 per cent said that the news of a new variant of the deadly virus doesn't scare them anymore, 30.4 per cent said that they get worried about the detection of a new variant.

The survey also revealed the reason for people overcoming fear of the lethal virus. During the survey, 38 per cent of the respondents said that they believe the government has made sufficient arrangements to handle any crisis situation arising from a new variant of Coronavirus.

While 17.1 per cent said that the government has made arrangements to some extent to handle the crisis situation, 32.7 per cent opined otherwise and said the government hasn't made sufficient arrangements to deal with such a situation.

