Fire in pharma company near Hyderabad, all workers rescued safely

Hyderabad, April 26 A huge fire broke out in a pharma company at Nandigama in Telagana's Ranga Reddy district, near Hyderabad, on Friday but there was no loss of life, officials said.

About 30-40 workers trapped inside Alvin Pharma came out safely or were rescued by firefighters, a police official said.

A worker was injured when he jumped out of a window to save himself. He was admitted to a hospital.

Police praised the heroic act of local boy Sai Charan who lent a rope, thus helping workers trapped in the building to come out. Some others were rescued by firefighters.

Workers said that the fire broke out due to sparks during the welding work. As the AC units exploded, it further spread the fire.

Fire tenders from surrounding areas rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police registered a case and took up their investigation.

