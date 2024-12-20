First-Ever Sensing Rechargeable Brain Stimulator Device Successfully Implanted in a Parkinson's Patient by Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney - Looking Forward to a Brighter Tomorrow

Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney, a leading neurosurgeon in Mumbai, successfully implanted the first-ever sensing rechargeable brain stimulator device in a Parkinson's patient at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai. The patient had been bedridden as the batteries of her DBS device had drained off in three years instead of five years, as estimated.

Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney states, 'With immense happiness, I wish to announce the successful implantation of the first ever sensing rechargeable brain stimulator device in Ms. Sadhana Porwal, my patient who has been suffering from Parkinson's for over a decade now and was bedridden after the batteries of her DBS implant drained in three years instead of five years. I am glad the procedure went well, and she has resumed normal living.'

Referring to her condition, in 2014, Ms Sadhana Porwal was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which causes severe mobility issues. The primary symptoms of Parkinson's include tremors in the hands and other limbs, stiff muscles, slow movements, and postural instability. As the condition progresses, the patient can display fatigue, loss of smell or pain, sleep disorders, cognitive issues, and mood disorders.

Luck was on her side with the implantation of the DBS device, Ms Sadhana was able to improve her mobility and quality of life, as the device worked well. She resumed everyday living and was very active in performing routine tasks.

Neurosurgeons implant a DBS device under the skin near the collarbone. It contains a pulse generator that controls the electric pulses delivered to the brain. The leads or the wires are surgically implanted within the brain to provide electrical stimulation to specific targets.

He highlights the next most important benefit of the DBS, which is that it slows down the progression of the disease. Without the DBS procedure, there is gradual progression and the patient experiences considerable loss of mobility and other secondary symptoms.

Upon examination before the implantation of the second DBS device, Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney asserted that Ms Sadhana was suitable for implanting the rechargeable brain sensing stimulator device. The device collects information from the brain on the various activities the body performs and the energy consumed. With accurate data collection possible, neurosurgeons are better equipped to modulate the device for its optimal performance. He foresees Ms Sadhana living a normal and active life for the next two decades, if all goes well with her DBS device.

Parkinson's is a progressive disease with no cure, and the best way to live with it is to learn how to manage and cope with it. Fortunately, advancements in medical science have eased the misery of such patients. The possibility of implanting a stimulator device within the patient to send electrical signals to the brain for controlling the movement has given many patients a new lease of life. This procedure is called deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery.

Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney speaks highly of the latest Brain Sensing Rechargeable DBS Device, stating, ‘These advanced DBS devices monitor the brain activity real-time enabling an effective and customized therapy. I have witnessed considerable improvements in symptom management and fewer side effects due to precise stimulation. Overall, I recommend the Brain Sensing Rechargeable DBS Device to Parkinsons patients who wish to experience improvement in their quality of life.'

Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney is hopeful that the rechargeable brain stimulation device truly improves the quality of life of Parkinson's patients and greatly empowers them. He looks forward to even more advanced medical technologies for relieving the mobility issues experienced by patients with Parkinson's.

