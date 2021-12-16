Four more new cases of Omicron found in Delhi, now the country reached to 77 cases

The Omicron is getting worst day by day in the country. People need to take maximum care while outing or even in the home. Pateints are raising rapidly in the country after many foreign countries now India seem to be infected by Omicron variant.

According to new reports, capital Delhi now adds four more new Omicron cases and the tally now climbed to ten in the national capital. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain gave information in this regards on Thursday, he also informed that out of this ten cases one person is discharged now and the left nine are admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital. “None of them is a severe case,” Jain added.



Jain pointed out on the international passengers, the international traveler are detecting with the new variant,"Eight such people were admitted to the hospital today (Thursday)," he further told reporters.



He also said that Omicron variant is still not fully spread in the state and the situation is under control for now, he adds that the government is fully prepared now, "All necessary steps are being taken to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant. The Delhi government is keeping a sharp eye on the new cases and contacts of Omicron-infected patients are being traced," he said in a statement.



Therefore, now the country tally of Omicron variant reached to 77.