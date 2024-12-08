Four of family die of food poisoning in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 8 Four members of a family died of food poisoning on Sunday in J&K's Rajouri district.

Officials said that four members of a family, including three minors, died of suspected food poisoning in Badhal Gorla village of the Budhal area in Rajouri district.

"The mother and her daughter have been hospitalised for treatment. The entire family fell ill after eating some food at their home. All of them were taken to hospital, but four succumbed while a mother and daughter were under treatment. Doctors have said that the mother is now out of danger," officials said.

The deceased include Fazal Hussain aged 40, his two daughters Rabia Kousar and Farmana Kousar and his son, Raftar Ahmad.

"Mother identified as Shamima Akhtar is stable, but another daughter Ruksar is serious," the officials said.

"Fazal Hussain, his wife Shamim Akhter, 38, and the couple's four children, hailing from Badhal Gorla village, were admitted to Rajouri Government Medical College hospital with severe dyspepsia late Saturday, they said.

"Hussain died during treatment in the wee hours of Sunday, while his wife and the children were referred to Jammu for specialised treatment.

Three of the children, Rabia Kousar, 15, Farmana Kouser, 12, and Rafter Ahmad, 4 died at Jammu Hospital. Akhter and her other daughter Ruksar, 12, are still under treatment.

The entire village is in a state of shock and mourning as four members of the family of the village have died due to food poisoning leading to fear and consternation among the locals.

Villagers have demanded that the exact cause of the lethal food poisoning must be determined and made public so that they remain vigilant about such food in the area.

Police have registered a case in this incident and started an investigation.

As per the initial investigation, there is no indication of any foul play in this case.

