FSSAI asks food vendors, consumers not to use newspapers for food packaging to avoid health risks

Food standard regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked food vendors and consumers to immediately stop using newspapers for packing, serving and storage of food items citing significant health risks. According to FSSAI, it is closely collaborating with state food authorities to monitor and implement regulations in this area. FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Kamala Vardhana Rao has "strongly urged consumers and food vendors across the country to immediately stop using newspapers for packing, serving and storing food items."

Expressing concern over the use of newspapers for wrapping or packaging food, he pointed out the significant health risks associated with the practice. "The ink used in newspapers contains various bioactive materials with known negative health effects, which can contaminate food and lead to health issues when ingested," FSSAI cautioned on Wednesday.The regulator also stated that printing ink may contain chemicals like lead and heavy metals, that can leach into the food, posing serious health risks over time."Moreover, newspapers are often subjected to various environmental conditions during distribution, making them susceptible to contamination by bacteria, viruses or other pathogens that may transfer to the food, potentially causing foodborne illnesses," FSSAI said.The Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, notified by the food regulator, strongly ban the use of newspapers or similar materials for storing and wrapping food. According to this law, newspapers should not be used to wrap, cover, or serve food, nor should they be used to absorb excess oil from fried food.

Rao advised all food merchants to embrace responsible packaging practises that value the well-being of their clients, emphasising the critical relevance of food safety.He went on to say that by prohibiting the use of newspapers as food packaging materials and encouraging safer alternatives, the FSSAI is reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the safety of the nation's food supply.