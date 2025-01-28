GBS Outbreak: Doctor Warns Against Paneer, Cheese, and Rice as Positive Cases Surpass 100

A recent surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, now exceeding 100 with one reported death, has prompted medical experts to issue a warning about the potential risks associated with food consumption. According to a report from The Times of India, GBS, a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, has been linked to bacterial infections, particularly from Campylobacter jejuni. This bacterium is often found in undercooked poultry and unpasteurized dairy products.

Dr. Priyanka Sehrawat, MD Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, recently shared a video on Instagram shedding light on the risks of GBS and its connection to Campylobacter infections. As a precaution, experts are advising thorough washing and proper cooking of foods such as rice, paneer, and cheese to minimize the chances of infection.

GBS symptoms may include weakness, a prickling sensation, and, in severe cases, paralysis starting from the legs and extending to the upper body. Earlier signs can include nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and eventually, neurological symptoms. Seeking prompt medical attention is crucial as early treatment significantly increases the chances of recovery. Proper food handling and preparation practices are essential in reducing the risk of infection.