Global Covid caseload tops 289.2

Washington, Jan 2 The global coronavirus caseload has topped 289.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.44 million and vaccinations to over 9.16 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 289,237,881 and 5,440,154, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,163,163,720.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 54,859,966 and 825,816, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,861,579 infections and 481,486 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,295,621 infections and 619,367 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (13,174,528), Russia (10,340,011), France (10,296,909), Turkey (9,521,251), Germany (7,196,154), Iran (6,195,403), Spain (6,294,745), Italy (6,266,939), Argentina (5,674,428) and Colombia (5,169,855), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (303,496), Mexico (299,428), Peru (202,690), the UK (149,251), Indonesia (144,094), Italy (137,513), Iran (131,639), Colombia (129,986), France (124,839), Argentina (117,181) and Germany (112,117).

