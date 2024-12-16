Global Increase in Colon Cancer Among Youths: Know What Are Its Symptoms and Key Causes

Shifting lifestyles and dietary habits are taking a toll on health worldwide. A significant outcome of these changes is the alarming rise in colon cancer cases globally. This disease, affecting the large intestine, is increasingly seen in individuals aged 25 to 49, according to a report published by The Lancet Oncology.

The study reveals that colon cancer cases are surging in 20 countries, including the U.S. Fortunately, India is not on this list yet. However, in India, the risk of colon cancer tends to increase after the age of 50. Experts link the growing incidence to unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and obesity. Some researchers believe that India’s traditional dietary practices and lifestyle can help mitigate the risk. However, the younger generation’s changing food preferences and modern lifestyles call for greater awareness and preventive measures.

Know What Are The Symptoms

Blood on or in your stool

Persistent changes in your bowel habits

Abdominal (belly) pain

Bloated stomach

Unexplained weight loss

Vomiting

Fatigue and feeling short of breath