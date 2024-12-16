Global Increase in Colon Cancer Among Youths: Know What Are Its Symptoms and Key Causes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 16, 2024 12:05 PM2024-12-16T12:05:11+5:302024-12-16T12:07:02+5:30
Shifting lifestyles and dietary habits are taking a toll on health worldwide. A significant outcome of these changes is the alarming rise in colon cancer cases globally. This disease, affecting the large intestine, is increasingly seen in individuals aged 25 to 49, according to a report published by The Lancet Oncology.
The study reveals that colon cancer cases are surging in 20 countries, including the U.S. Fortunately, India is not on this list yet. However, in India, the risk of colon cancer tends to increase after the age of 50. Experts link the growing incidence to unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and obesity. Some researchers believe that India’s traditional dietary practices and lifestyle can help mitigate the risk. However, the younger generation’s changing food preferences and modern lifestyles call for greater awareness and preventive measures.
Know What Are The Symptoms
Blood on or in your stool
Persistent changes in your bowel habits
Abdominal (belly) pain
Bloated stomach
Unexplained weight loss
Vomiting
Fatigue and feeling short of breath