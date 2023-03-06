Goa CM asks doctors to prescribe generic medicines

Panaji, March 6 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday asked doctors to prescribe generic medicines to patients without any hesitation, which are affordable to common people.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating the 'Jan Aushadi Day' program here.

He said that there is no difference between generic medicines and that of branded companies, but there is vast difference between their rates ranging from 50-90 per cent.

"The Central government intends to provide these medicines at affordable cost. Doctors should prescribe these medicines without any hesitation," he said.

Sawant said that there is a need to spread awareness among the people about generic medicines as they are cheap and affordable.

"The government intends to provide affordable medical facilities to every citizen and therefore it would make generic medicines available at every pharmacy by asking them to open special counters at their respective pharmaceutical units," he said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the state government is committed to the vision and mission of Prime Minister's ‘Health For All' initiative and efforts would be made to extend affordable medical services to everyone in the state.

