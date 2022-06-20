Goa Health Minister calls for monitoring Covid situation

Panaji, June 20 Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday instructed health officials to monitor the Covid situation as cases have started rising in the past few days.

On Sunday, 78 new cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 740.

"Following my discussion with the Dean of GMC & Director of DHS to review Covid cases in the state of Goa, I have instructed them to constantly monitor the cases. We assure people that we will continue this and look into all the aspects," Rane tweeted.

He has urged everyone in the state to be vigilant and to follow Covid protocol.

"Wear a mask when you step out of the house, and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. Let's stay united in our collective effort to keep the virus at bay," he added.

On Sunday, 815 samples were tested, taking the total number of tests carried out in Goa to 19,68,616.

