Gopal Rai writes to Centre for urgent meeting on cloud seeding to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 23 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday wrote to the Union Environment Minister following up on his earlier request to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to approve cloud seeding in Delhi in view of worsening pollution situation.

“This is to remind you of the concerns raised… regarding Delhi’s air quality during the winter months, particularly around Diwali, when smog and environmental degradation lead to hazardous air pollution levels and to consider cloud seeding as an emergency measure,” the letter addressed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav read.

Cloud seeding is a process that involves the artificial induction of rain, to reduce air pollution by washing out pollutants from the atmosphere. “The government of Delhi previously explored cloud seeding as an emergency measure to artificially induce rain and reduce air pollution during such critical periods and noticed that prior clearances from various central government agencies are required to implement the same,” the letter said.

“Considering that air quality in Delhi is likely to turn severe during November, I believe it is imperative to consider the feasibility of this method in our context,” the letter further said.

Delhi’s AQI has already crossed 350 levels even as GRAP 2 has been imposed in the NCR.

Gopal Rai in the letter also said, “Delhi government has already implemented the Winter Action Plan with effect from Sep 25 to combat air pollution and is making continuous efforts to explore alternate situations for immediate relief, in case air quality becomes severe.”

Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities throughout the year. But its air turns toxic especially in winter due to several factors, including burning crop residue, low wind speed and bursting of firecrackers during festivals. The pollution causes severe health issues in Delhi residents every year.

