Government Cuts Prices Of Cancer Medicines In Major Relief for Patients Across India

To ensure essential medicines remain affordable, the Indian government has implemented price controls on numerous drugs. Recently, in a significant relief for cancer patients, the government announced price reductions on three critical cancer medications. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), responsible for regulating essential drug prices in India, has mandated a decrease in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Trastuzumab, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab—widely used in cancer treatments.

This decision aligns with the government’s commitment to making essential medicines accessible to all citizens. Recent tax adjustments facilitated by the Union Budget 2024-25 have made this price reduction possible. Notably, customs duty on these medications was abolished, and the GST rate was slashed from 12% to 5%.

The Ministry of Finance has already enforced these tax exemptions, requiring manufacturers to update their MRPs as of October 10, 2024. Companies are directed to notify dealers, state drug controllers, and the government of these revised prices. The tax adjustments are anticipated to bring down the costs borne by patients, making these vital treatments more affordable and accessible.