Govt hospitals in UP run out of vaccines as rush for precaution dose increases

Lucknow, Jan 3 State-run healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh seem to be running out of vaccines as the rush for precaution doses increases, following reports of rising Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Officials said it will take at least a week for fresh supplies to arrive. The Covid vaccinations are being done at 14 hospitals in the state capital 10 private and four government.

The government healthcare facilities offering vaccination are SPM Civil Hospital, NK Road Community Health Centre, Lok Bandhu Hospital and Balrampur Hospital.

A total of 96 people were vaccinated at private hospitals on Monday while those coming to the government hospitals were asked to come after a week.

District immunisation officer Dr M.K. Singh confirmed vaccine unavailability at the government centres and said requests have been sent to the government for fresh supplies.

According to data, about 31 lakh people aged 18 years and above in the state capital have not taken precaution doses so far.

Officials said the demand for vaccines dropped drastically after the decline of the pandemic, hence hospitals did not place fresh orders.

