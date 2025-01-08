Govt striving to ensure devotees at Mahakumbh 2025 gets holistic experience: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Ministry of Ayush, along with the state government, is working to ensure devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 get a holistic experience, Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav said on Wednesday.

He said this at a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush on the preparations for the Ayush initiatives at the event, to be held from January 13, in Prayagraj.

“The Maha Kumbh is not just a gathering of millions of devotees; it is a sacred confluence of spirituality, culture, and wellness. As we approach this historic event, we are reminded of its global significance," Jadhav said.

The MoS noted that the "event is an opportunity to showcase the power of traditional Ayush systems in health".

“The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the state government, has dedicated immense efforts to ensure that Maha Kumbh 2025 offers a holistic experience to the devotees attending the historic congregation," Jadhav added, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing efforts.

He also congratulated the Ayush team for making detailed preparations to make the experience of Mahakumbh unforgettable for all.

Meanwhile, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, stated that Maha Kumbh 2025 will have “services like 24/7 Ayush Multi-OPD clinics, mobile healthcare units, free distribution of Ayush medicines, and yoga camps, for all visitors.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is anticipated to be a historic event, equipped with Ayush systems, being seamlessly integrated to complement the health and wellness experience for millions of pilgrims attending this global gathering.

Key Ayush initiatives planned for the mega event include round-the-clock Ayush multi-OPD clinics.

"Pilgrims will have 24x7 access to personalised healthcare services, offering consultations and treatments rooted in natural and holistic practices of various Ayush systems," to ensure continuous health support for all visitors, said the Ministry.

Special Yoga camps will also be held. These will be led by experts from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and the state government.

These camps will focus on improving balance, mindfulness, and physical well-being. With the spiritual atmosphere of the Kumbh, these sessions will offer a perfect blend of health and spirituality," the Ministry said.

The event will also showcase the therapeutic properties of India's rich medicinal flora.

Visitors will have the opportunity to understand the healing power of nature and its relevance in modern healthcare practices.

There will also be fully equipped mobile healthcare units stationed across the Kumbh grounds by the state Ayush society.

These will offer timely health support and ensure immediate access to Ayush-based care for pilgrims throughout the event, the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor