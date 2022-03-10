Greater risks of kidney disease if you have diabetes and high BP, say health experts on World Kidney Day

New Delhi, March 10 Under its Illness to Wellness Campaign, ASSOCHAM, an apex body, organized 'Kidney Care: Preventive and Curative Actions' on the eve of World Kidney Day with the objective of spreading awareness about kidney diseases. Kidney diseases are silent killers, which can largely affect your quality of life. There are several ways to reduce the risk of developing kidney disease.

"Kidney disease is mostly silent and thus neglected and not handled properly", said Dr Manju Aggarwal, Director and Head, Department of Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Artemis Health Institute. She went on to say that kidney disease is avoidable and that high-risk populations, such as those with diabetes and hypertension, should be educated and screened. Early detection and medical treatment can help postpone the onset of severe renal failure.

She addressed the audience by saying "Diagnosing renal illness can be a difficult experience for both the sufferer and those around them. It limits their capacity to engage in daily activities such as employment, travel, and socialising. Patients with kidney disease, including those who require dialysis or transplantation, require additional assistance from society, patient groups, networks, government agencies and health insurance providers in the long run", she added.

Kidneys are very important organs that remove waste, control blood pressure, make haemoglobin, and maintain bone health, according to Dr Rishit K. Harbada, Consultant Nephrologist, BSES MG Hospital, Andheri, S.R.V Hospital, Goregaon, Associate Consultant, Sir H.N Reliance, Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

He said, "Symptoms or indicators of renal disease may not appear until 80 per cent of your kidneys have been damaged". As a result, early detection is critical. Controlling blood pressure, diabetes, eating properly, limiting alcohol intake, being active, avoiding over-the-counter drugs, painkillers, and regular follow-up are all critical for kidney health sharing precautionary measures in the session.

Dr Siddharth Vinod Lakhani, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Lakhani Kidney Clinic, Fortis Raheja Hospital, Global Hospital, Somaiya Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, SRV Hospital, Zynova or Shalby Group of Hospitals, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to ASSOCHAM for organising this enlightening and interactive session.

"Prevention is better than cure." Dr Lakhani stated emphatically. "Let us work together to avoid and battle chronic renal disease", he said.

Dr Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director, Total Care Control, Delhi–NCR, outlined his concern of the rising cases of kidney diseases in the nation and said, "Kidney disease has long been regarded as the most neglected chronic disorder." A variety of communicable and noncommunicable diseases can cause kidney problems, and many patients with kidney disease do not have access to treatment. Renal disorders' causes, consequences, and costs have implications for public health policy in all countries, as well as the problems that lie ahead.

