Groom dies at wedding in Bihar

Sitamarhi, March 3 A young groom died while the wedding rituals were underway in Sonbarsa block of Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The incident took place in Indarwa village on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Surendra, who hailed from Manikthar village of the same district.

Sources said that the wedding rituals were underway after the baraat arrived at the venue.

After the Jayamala (garlanding) ceremony, Surendra suddenly collapsed on stage and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead at arrival.

The dctors said that the death is likely due to a heart attack.

Villagers said that Surendra had requested had turn down the music upon his arrival which was ignored.

