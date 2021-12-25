Gujarat reports 6 Omicron, 179 new Covid cases

Gandhinagar, Dec 25 Gujarat on Friday reported 6 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally of the new Covid variant to 49.

Alarmingly, the state also reported 179 fresh Covid cases and 2 deaths on Saturday against 34 recoveries, nearly double than the 98 new cases it had reported on Friday.

Of the 6 new Omicron cases, 3 were found in Kheda, 2 in Ahmedabad city and 1 in Rajkot. Majority of these cases had returned from the UK.

Of the 49 Omicron cases in Gujarat, Vadodara tops the chart with 17 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (11), Kheda (6), Anand (4), Jamnagar city and Mahesana (3 each), Surat (2), and Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Rajkot city (1 each).

The state's active Covid caseload presently stands at 837, as compared to Friday's 694.

Among the new cases reported on Sunday, Ahmedabad reported the most at 61, followed by Surat (20), Vadodara (14) and Rajkot (13), among others.

Over 81,000 doses of covid vaccines were administered in the day, taking the total statewide figure above 8.81 crore so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor