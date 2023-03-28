Gurugram reports 57 fresh Covid cases

Gurugram, March 28 The number of daily Covid cases is increasing in Gurugram with the district reporting 57 new infections on Tuesday.

According to the daily Covid bulletin, over 175 cases have been reported in Gurugram in the last four days.

The overall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,01,659, according to the bulletin, of which 3,00,434 have been cured and discharged, including 18 on Tuesday. The district now has 192 active cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor