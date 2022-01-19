Gurugram reports over 2K Covid cases; 2 deaths

Gurugram, Jan 19 Gurugram district in Haryana on Wednesday reported a total of 2,918 new Covid-19 infections, taking the overall caseload to 2,23,876, officials said.

Meanwhile, two more Covid deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 937.

Officials said 2,130 people have also been cured on Wednesday, while the recovery rate in Gurugram city increased to 75 per cent.

However, no new case of Omicron was reported on Wednesday. Currently, there is no active case of Omicron in the district.

As of now, a total of 81 Omicron cases have been reported in Gurugram.

There are a total of 24,163 active cases in Gurugram, out of which 23,998 patients are in home isolation while 165 patients are hospitalised.

A total of 1,98,776 people have been cured so far.

Meanwhile, 4,679 people received the first dose of the vaccine in Gurugram while 6,996 people took the second dose. Also, 1,827 have been given the booster dose on Wednesday.

