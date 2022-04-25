Gurugram sees spike in positivity rate

Chandigarh, April 25 Some districts in Haryana, especially Gurugram, have seen a spike in the Covid-19 positivity rate, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday. He added that strategies are being formulated for declaring micro containment zones along with increasing the Covid testing capacity per day.

Nine micro containment zones have been declared in Gurugram to break the virus chain.

Speaking virtually at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR, Kaushal said the state was strictly adhering to guidelines to contain its spread.

Assuring timely and regular updating of the positive cases on the portal, he said amid the recent surge in the number of infection cases, Haryana is doing several management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive information, education and communication.

Kaushal said that increased testing capacity, especially in containment zones, along with aggressive efforts to reduce the positivity rate is being done across the state.

"Also, massive vaccination drives have already been run across Haryana. As per the official figures, around 72 per cent of the population between 15-18 years, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while inoculation of one-third of the population between 12-14 years has also been done."

Stepping up the vaccination drive, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already announced free booster dose for adult beneficiaries in the age group of 18-59 years in any government hospital or dispensary.

There are about 1.2 crore beneficiaries falling within this age group and the total cost of about Rs 300 crore will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund, an official statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor