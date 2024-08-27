Hair Straightening Treatment May Harm Kidneys: What You Need to Know

Girls often experiment with their hair, and the demand for hair treatments is increasing daily. As a result, the prices for various services, including hair straightening, have risen significantly. Many people now spend hours at salons to enhance their beauty. However, there is a concerning aspect of hair straightening that many may not be aware of: it can potentially damage the kidneys. Recent studies have shed light on this issue.

Hair straightening treatments often involve the use of formaldehyde, particularly in products like Brazilian Blowout, which has been classified as a health hazard for both clients and salon professionals. This has led to the adoption of alternatives such as glycolic acid. Keratin is commonly used in salon hair straightening treatments to achieve silky, straight hair, but there is growing evidence that these products can harm kidney function.

A recent report from Israel highlights the serious impact of glycolic acid on the kidneys. Between 2019 and 2022, 26 cases of acute kidney injury were reported across 14 medical centers, all involving women in their 20s. In some cases, the kidney damage was so severe that three patients required dialysis.

Additionally, a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) indicated that keratin-based hair straightening products containing glyoxylic acid increase the risk of acute kidney injury due to the formation of oxalate crystals in the kidneys.

So, how do hair straightening treatments damage the kidneys? Glyoxylic acid penetrates the skin and is absorbed into the bloodstream, where it is quickly converted to glyoxylate. This compound eventually metabolizes into oxalate, which is toxic to the kidneys. The use of glyoxylic acid for hair straightening can lead to the accumulation of calcium oxalate in kidney tissue, impairing kidney function.

In severe cases, this condition may necessitate dialysis, and there is a risk of permanent kidney damage. Early signs of injury may include local burning, itching, or ulcers following treatment, which should not be overlooked. Timely detection and treatment can help reduce risks. As a precaution, it is advisable to exercise caution when choosing keratin-based treatments. These treatments should be used sparingly and according to the manufacturer's instructions.