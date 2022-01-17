Haryana Governor dispatches 4,000 kits to fight Covid-19

Chandigarh, Jan 17 Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday flagged off two trucks containing 4,000 hygiene kits prepared by the Indian Red Cross Society for 22 districts to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Each kit contains items like soap, oil, toothpaste, toothbrush, napkin etc. Each district will get 150 to 200 kits.

Dattatraya said the use of masks, social distancing and cleanliness are very important to prevent the spread of the virus. He said the kits would reach the poorest of the poor in all the districts so that they also become aware of the best practices to check the spread of Coronavirus.

He said the workers of the Red Cross Society have done a commendable job by being among the public during the pandemic and helping them in more ways than one. A total of 6,000 volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society are working for spreading awareness about vaccination to check the third wave of the pandemic.

Dattatraya said 500 oxygen concentrators have also been made available in the districts by the Indian Red Cross Society.

