Haryana shut schools, colleges till Jan 26

Chandigarh, Jan 10 The Haryana government on Monday announced that all schools and colleges in the state will be closed till January 26 in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19.

State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said during this period, online teaching would continue in which schools and colleges would take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examinations.

Earlier, the state government had declared winter holidays from January 3 to 12.

