HC declines to interfere with DU's decision to resume physical classes

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi Universitys decision to resume physical classes from Thursday and conduct all examinations in offline mode from May.

Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea filed by a group of DU students challenging the resumption of physical classes as per the latest notification of the university.

In the plea filed through advocate Pranjal, the petitioners challenged the notice dated February 11, in which it was stated that all tests will be conducted physically from May onwards.

During the course of hearing, the petitioners' counsel, Sanjay R. Hegde, argued that the February 11 order is contrary to the earlier order of the university dated February 4, which had stated that online classes would continue.

Pointing at the struggles of the students coming to the national capital from outside, Hegde said there are only 21 working days left. It is difficult for those coming from poor backgrounds to manage rental accommodation only for three weeks, Hegde said, as he argued for hybrid mode of classes.

The university's counsel argued that the petitioners are trying to reduce a full-time course into a part-time one.

At a time when everything is opening up after the latest wave of Covid-19 ebbed, why can't students come to college, the judge asked.

The court also refused to interfere in the university's process of holding exams.

Stating that there is no question of online exams, the HC bench said, "It is high time that we open up. There is no question of this court directing DU to conduct online exams."

Further, the court asked the university's counsel to obtain instructions on conducting classes in hybrid mode and slated the matter for further hearing on February 22.

The plea contended that most of the accommodations for students PGs, hostels, or apartments house multiple students in one room.

There is no question of following Covid-19 norms in such cases. It pointed out that the university order does not contain any stipulation regarding following Covid-19 guidelines in classrooms. The petitioners also stated that it is not clear how offline classes will take place.

