Health issues in mothers lead to congenital deformity in new-borns: KGMU Study

Lucknow, March 9 A study conducted by the King George's Medical University (KGMU) has found that health issues among mothers, contribute to congenital deformities among new-borns.

Dr Shalini Tripathi of the KGMU, who led the study, said: "In 2019, we collected data of 7,000 deliveries that took place at Queen Mary's hospital. We found that in 94 cases (1.3per cent), babies were born with congenital deformity.

Factors such as marriages within same (extended) families, diabetes, hypertension, gestational diabetes and uncontrolled sugar levels among mothers have been linked to congenital deformities."

She said that the common congenital deformities among new-borns were clubfoot, cleft palate, spina bifida (a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord are not properly formed) and even heart defects.

Deformity such as club foot and cleft palate can be corrected with medical procedures.

The team of doctors studied the relation between children born with deformity and the health condition of the mother during pregnancy.

The report compiled on the basis of the study has been published in the international journal 'Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health.'

Dr Tripathi said that out of 7,000 births in a year, 94 were born with deformity, which was a considerable number, keeping in view the population of the state and country.

"Though reasons for heart defect are not specific but diabetes has been found common among mothers who delivered children with heart ailment. Lack of folic acid was found connected to spine bifida. Especially the birth defect in the spine (spina bifida) and congenital heart defects had poor outcome," said Dr Tripathi.

She said: "Apart from reasons such as marriage within family, missing antenatal check-ups, and iron deficiency were also found among mothers who delivered children with birth deformity.

"Fifty per cent of the parents, who have such children, leave hospital soon after delivery without consulting doctor on how these deformities can be corrected," she said.

"It is significant that all pregnancies get screened for possible birth defects keeping in view these factors," said Dr Tripathi, who is also a nodal officer of birth registry under the WHO South East Asia Region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor