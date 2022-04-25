Health Min calls for eliminating malaria through national, sub-national efforts

New Delhi, April 25 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday called for prioritisation of malaria elimination through national and sub-national efforts on the occasion of World Malaria Day.

Mandaviya emphasised that leveraging technology and innovation will help in developing tailor-made solutions to advance the country's malaria elimination plan and contribute to improved health, quality of life and alleviation of poverty.

"Not only diagnosis and treatment, swachhta in our personal and community surroundings and social awareness regarding Malaria control and prevention are equally important in our collective fight against Malaria and for meeting our goal of elimination of Malaria from the country by 2030", said Mandaviya during his address to commemorate World Malaria Day 2022, here. Every year, April 25 is observed as 'World Malaria Day'. This year's theme is "Harness innovation to reduce the global malaria disease burden and save lives."

"The need is to emphasise progressive strengthening of health care delivery system and improve multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration", he stressed. He further suggested that the private sector, including the private practitioners, need to align their malaria case management and reporting and related activities with the national programme.

"As we move ahead with innovative technology use, India's "e-sanjeevani" has shown the pathway for tele-consultation and tele-referencing which are being widely used at the round levels for diagnosis and treatment of various healthcare problems including malaria", he stated.

Underlining India's efforts towards the elimination of malaria, he said: "India has made remarkable progress in reducing the malaria incidence and deaths. Our efforts have resulted in 86.45% decline in malaria cases and 79.16% reduction in malaria related deaths in 2021 as compared to 2015. 124 districts in the country have reported azero malaria case".

He said that this is a major step towards our goal for elimination of malaria but still more needs be done to fulfil the dream of Malaria-free India.

"Work is going on a mission mode towards eliminating Malaria by 2030. The Union Government is working with the State Governments on the ground level to reduce the burden of Malaria, including on infrastructure improvement and laboratory support", said Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar.

