Health Ministry notifies new specified warnings for tobacco products

New Delhi, July 29 The Union Health Ministry on Friday notified new specified warnings for all tobacco products by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008.

The amended rules will be applicable from December 1 and remain valid for a period of 12 months.

All tobacco products manufactured, imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will have to display an with the textual Health Warning as 'TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH'.

Those manufactured, imported or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display another image with the textual health warning 'TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER'.

Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all packages will have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

The violation of the provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, said the Ministry.

