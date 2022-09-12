Health Ministry to begin mega voluntary blood donation drive from Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 12 The Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation 'Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav' from September 17 to October 1, which is National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

As per official source, the mega drive aims to collect 1.5 lakh unit of the blood on the first day of the drive on September 17, breaking the previous world record of highest blood donation in a single day. September 17 also coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Currently, India has the capacity to store around 1.5 lakh units of blood. However, if the number of the people exceeds, then blood will not be taken but he/she will be given the participating certificate. The registrations have also begun for voluntary blood donation on the Aarogya Setu portal under the 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' which invites people to donate blood and be a part of Prime Minister's mission for humanity.

The campaign is being launched to increase the awareness about the need of regular non-remunerated blood donation and to ensure availability, affordability and accessibility of blood and its components to all, an official said. Presently, there is a huge gap between demand and supply of the blood. As per 2021 statistics, the demand and supply ratio was 1.46 vs 1.25 crore units. The data of people registered for donating blood on Aarogya Setu App will be made accessible to blood banks or organisations conducting the drive through the e-RaktKosh web portal, the source said.

The Nikshay Mitra initiative launched by the President on September 9 has seen total enrolment of 1,78,443 TB patients and 1667 Nikshay Mitras (donor) so far, the source added. He said that for the effective engagement of the community in eradicating TB, the Health Ministry was implementing the community support to TB patients - Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Nikshay Mitra (Donor) for this programme includes co-operative societies, corporates, elected representatives, individuals, institutions, non-governmental organisations, political parties and partners who can support by adopting the health facilities in state, district, block and peripheral health care facilities. The minimum duration for the support will be one year and the maximum will be three years. The Nikshay Mitra will provide nutritional support, diagnostic and the vocational support to the patients under the programme.

