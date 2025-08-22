Health Tips: High Blood Pressure Might Put Your Health at Risk; Know Symptoms

After diabetes one of the common health problem is High blood pressure. It is a condition where blood pressure readings are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be classified as hypertension. High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because there are no obvious symptoms at first, but over time it can cause serious damage to the heart, brain, kidneys and other parts of the body. Meanwhile, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have issued new guidelines on how to detect and prevent high blood pressure in adults.

Normal blood pressure is below 120/80 mmHg. Consult a doctor if your blood pressure is higher. Seek immediate medical attention if it exceeds 180/120 mmHg, especially if accompanied by chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, or difficulty breathing. To maintain healthy blood pressure, reduce salt intake, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts. Manage your weight and exercise regularly. Limit alcohol and salt consumption to reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

High BP Affects

Brain: New guidelines of AHA and ACC clearly state that high BP has a negative effect on the brain and can increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. If you are having trouble thinking and understanding things, get your BP checked. If you have high blood pressure, lowering it can protect your brain and heart in the long run. Effects on Heart: High BP can lead to major heart related problems including coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Problem in pregnancy: Women may suffer from high BP during or after pregnancy, including dangerous conditions like preeclampsia. Therefore, you should check your BP regularly during and after pregnancy. During this time, you should especially watch out for symptoms like headache, stomach pain, chest pain, swelling or difficulty in breathing.

5 Things Should Keep in Mind