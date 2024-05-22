Here Are Some Healthy Alternatives to Replace Your Favorite Junk Foods

After a meal, we often crave something to munch on like chips, chocolates, ice cream, soda, cookies, and popcorn. While these junk foods satisfy temporarily, they have long-term effects. If you crave these items, here are some healthy substitutes.

Instead of potato chips, try kale chips

Kale chips provide the same satisfying crunch as potato chips but with fewer grams of fat and more nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, and calcium. Simply bake kale leaves coated with olive oil and seasonings until crispy.

Instead of candy, try dried fruit

Dried fruit is a sweet and chewy snack packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Choose unsweetened varieties to avoid added sugar. Good options include dried apricots, figs, and mangoes.

Instead of ice cream, try frozen yogurt

Frozen yogurt is lower in fat and calories than ice cream and contains probiotics for digestive health. Choose plain or low-sugar varieties and add fruit or healthy toppings.

Instead of soda, try sparkling water

Sparkling water is a refreshing, fizzy soda alternative with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Add a splash of fruit juice or citrus for flavor.

Instead of cookies, try homemade granola bars

Homemade granola bars are high in fiber and protein. Mix oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, honey and peanut butter, then bake until golden brown. They contain no artificial preservatives.

Instead of popcorn, try roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are a crunchy, savory snack high in protein and fiber. Toss chickpeas with olive oil and seasonings, then bake until crispy.

Instead of crackers, try rice cakes

Rice cakes are light and crispy, perfect for topping with healthy ingredients like almond butter, hummus, avocado or tomato. They are low in calories and fat.

Making these simple swaps can satisfy cravings while providing more nutrients and fewer calories, fat and sugar compared to junk food. Moderation is still key, but these alternatives are great for supporting overall health.

