Here's Why Salad Shouldn't Be Your Only Meal Option

Many young people these days are pretty focused on their diets, which is great, but there's a trend that's a bit concerning. Some people are jumping on the salad-only to shed pounds. Sure, salads are healthy, but relying solely on them can actually backfire and cause some issues.

Health experts suggest having about 100 to 150 grams of salad with each meal, totaling up to 300 grams a day. This gives you a good dose of fiber and vitamins, which is awesome. But here's the thing: salads don't pack much protein or calories, so if you go overboard with them, you might feel low on energy and even get a bit of a tummy ache.

Eating just salads and skipping other meals isn't the way to go. Your body needs a mix of nutrients to stay healthy and energetic. Instead of going all-in on salads, it's better to include them as part of a balanced diet. That means pairing them with protein-rich foods and other nutritious stuff to keep your body happy and satisfied.

So, next time you're thinking of going salad-crazy, remember to keep things balanced and enjoy a variety of foods for a healthy diet.