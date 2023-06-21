High number of diabetic patients in TN a cause of concern: Guv Ravi

Chennai, June 21 Governor R.N. Ravi said that while Tamil Nadu was very progressive and spread the light of Yoga to the whole country, the state was having high incidents of diabetes, which was a matter of concern.

He was speaking at Annamalai University in Chidambaram during the International Yoga Day celebrations.

The Governor said that diabetes is not a disease that was spread by bacteria or virus but one that can be kept away with adequate and proper lifestyle.

The Governor called upon students and practitioners of yoga to spread the light of Yoga in villages and rural areas. He also said that Yoga was the cheapest way to keep oneself healthy.

He said that Tamil Nadu was the land where Yoga originated and Yoga had now spread across the length and breadth of the country and across the globe. The Governor also said that the great Shaivite saint Thirumoolar had given 'Thirumandiram '(Tamil classic that has extensive mentions on Yoga) some 3000 years ago Ashtanga yoga which was incorporated by Rishi Pathanjali in Sanskrit.

He also said that Tamil Nadu was a state of Siddhars and Yogis for several thousands of years and called upon the Yoga teachers and practitioners in the state to spread it.

