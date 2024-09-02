Home Fitness on a Budget- Affordable Equipment and Accessories

With more and more people becoming conscious about their health, setting up home gyms has become normal these days. One can get a few basic things and start his fitness journey from the comfort of this home. Setting up a home gym doesn’t have to be a financial burden but it often becomes the same for many. However, if you plan smartly, you won’t have to burn a hole in your pocket while setting up a home gym. Below is a detailed guide to affordable equipment and accessories that can help you stay fit at home while sticking to a budget.

Essential Home Fitness Equipment

While you are setting up a home gym, focus on the products that offer versatility. This means consider spending your money on equipment that can be used for multiple exercises.

Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are very versatile for strength training and can be used in multiple ways. You can use it for training, stretching, and other activities. They can also be used for Yoga and other exercises that require strength training.

Cost- They are so economical and you can get one starting from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,500 depending upon the resistance levels.

Dumbbells

When it comes to muscle training, dumbbells play a crucial role. You can invest in adjustable dumbbells which can be replaced during multiple sets.

Cost- Adjustable dumbbells can range from Rs.3,000 to Rs. 8,000 depending upon the weight. Normal dumbbells will cost you comparatively less.

Yoga Mats

Yoga mats can be used for several things including stretching. They are important for exercises that are done on the floor and can help prevent injuries.

Cost- Yoga mats generally cost between Rs. 800 to Rs. 2,000.

Squat Rack

The next piece of equipment you can use to set up your home gym on a budget is a squat rack. No matter what your fitness goals are, you will need a squat rack as they play a big part in achieving your goals. You can use a squat rack for obvious exercises and if you add some attachments, you can do everything from landmine movements to lat pull-downs.

Cost- Starts from Rs. 3,000 and goes up to Rs.70,000 depending upon the quality. However, if you are setting up a home gym, consider buying the basic one.

Weight Bench

Although most people won’t think that a weight bench is that important, however, it is a highly used piece of equipment. You can use it for bench presses, seated rows, triceps exercises, step-ups, and many more exercises. You can consider spending on an adjustable bench because it is affordable and convenient to use.

Cost- You can get a decent weight bench starting from Rs. 6,950 and they can go up to 2 lakh or so. However, you can invest in a less expensive model if you are trying to set up a home gym.

Treadmill

A treadmill might not fulfill your budget equipment requirement, however, it is one of the best things you can own while you are trying to build a home gym. You can use it for walking, brisk walking, and even running. However, if you don’t want to invest your money into one, you can simply do all these activities by going out. But when you are doing everything at home, this type of investment goes a long way.

Cost- The starting price of a basic home treadmill is Rs. 10,000. However, you can shop at CouponzGuru and save your money through coupons and deal vouchers and shop treadmills at affordable prices.

Weighing Scale

The last piece of equipment that can help you with your fitness journey is a weighing scale that can help you track your progress. This also allows us to know if there are any changes our body has gone through in recent times and how much we need to pay attention to it.

Cost- Starting at just Rs. 899 and can go up to Rs. 2000, depending upon the brand and quality.

While you are exercising, you need to take care of a few things no matter what.

Avoid sugar and sugar-sweetened beverages. Eat healthy and nutritious foods; vegetables and fruits. Set a routine and follow it daily Avoid oily and junk food Drink plenty of water A good night’s sleep goes a long way Minimise screen time, try to read instead.

Our Last Words

In India, it is possible to create an affordable home gym with the right strategy. Concentrate on necessary and multifunctional equipment, search for online deals and discounts, and consider used ones as well as cheap accessories. Through smart decisions and exploring different purchasing options, you can develop an efficient but cost-effective physically active platform conducive to good health.