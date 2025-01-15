How Eating Pistachios Can Help Reduce Pre-Diabetes Risk

Approximately 100 million people in India are affected by diabetes, with many more classified as pre-diabetic. These individuals carry the disease within their bodies but have not yet exhibited any symptoms. Once diabetes develops, it often remains asymptomatic. However, diabetes can lead to serious complications, including heart disease, kidney disease, eye disorders, and skin issues.

Timely prevention of diabetes can help avert these serious risks. Research indicates that consuming pistachios half an hour before breakfast may significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes, particularly for those who are pre-diabetic. A report from the Diabetes Research Foundation highlights that eating 30 grams of pistachios before breakfast or dinner can alleviate pre-diabetic conditions. Notably, pistachios do not raise post-meal blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of pistachios before breakfast has been shown to lower blood sugar and triglyceride levels, while also contributing to a reduction in waist size.

This suggests that incorporating pistachios into the diet can lower blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and obesity. According to diabetes expert Dr. V. Mohan, a significant portion of the Indian population is pre-diabetic, making this research particularly relevant as it offers a potential solution to combat pre-diabetes.

The study involved participants aged 30 to 65 and was conducted in collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Shilpa N. Bhupathiraj, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard, emphasizes that when individuals consume protein and healthy fats, their carbohydrate intake tends to decrease naturally.

In India, many people consume a high-carbohydrate diet, with white rice being a staple. Incorporating pistachios into the diet provides a source of protein, along with healthy fats and polyphenols, which are known to mitigate the risk of various diseases.

Given the prevalent high carbohydrate consumption in India, eating pistachios can help individuals feel fuller, leading to reduced hunger and overall food intake. Therefore, pistachios may prove to be highly beneficial for those with pre-diabetes, potentially offering a pathway to permanent recovery from the condition.