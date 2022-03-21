How much should be gap between two meals; How many hours of sleep do you need ?; check out

One should not sit in one place for more than 25 to 30 minutes. The more you sit, the more diseases you get. It also affects weight gain. Therefore, dieticians recommend proper exercise and a balanced diet. Nowadays people have to work for hours sitting in front of the computer. Due to work from home, many people have to face diseases like neck pain, low back pain, knee pain and back pain due to increase in working hours. Lack of physical activity invites illness. Therefore, if you have a sitting job, doctors advise to get up from time to time and at least stand up.

1. Do not sit in one place for more than half an hour -

Do not sit in one place for more than 25 minutes, weight gain due to lack of physical activity. There is also the fear of high cholesterol if you sit in one place. - Priya Gurav, Dietitian, Civil Hospital

2. What should be the gap between two meals?

The interval between two meals should be seven to eight hours. Avoid junk food in between. For those who are unable to eat every two hours, emphasis should be placed on eating fruits, nuts, crumbs, peanut butter in the evening.

3. Many people have a habit of drinking fresh fruit instead of tea in the morning; But when you wake up in the morning, you should eat whole fruits instead of tea, because eating whole fruits gives you the nutrients in it and also gives you some exercise for your teeth; But fruit juice should be avoided. - Priya Gurav, Dietitian, Civil Hospital

4. How many hours of sleep?

Smartphones have led to people sleeping late; But the body needs at least eight hours of sleep. It is important to sleep at least 10 to 11 at night.

5. At least half an hour of exercise-pranayama should be done. People who do not have time for exercise throughout the day should do yoga when they have time. Yoga benefits the body from within. Pranayama is also important. Reduces stress in the body, cough and helps increase concentration.