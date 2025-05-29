How To Boost Immunity During Monsoon Season? Include These 5 Nutrients to Prevent Viral Infections

The rainy season has arrived early this year and so have various diseases. Hospitals are currently full of patients suffering from viral infections such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea, and more. The humid weather during the monsoon provides an ideal environment for microbes to thrive. To stay healthy, boosting your immunity and taking daily preventive measures is essential. Here are five key nutrients to help improve your metabolism and strengthen your immune system during the monsoon:

1. Vitamin C

Sweet lime (commonly known as mosambi in Hindi) is a rich source of Vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C improves the functioning of phagocytes (killer cells that fight off infectious agents), enhances cellular immune response, and increases the production of lymphocytes—immune-boosting white blood cells. Apart from sweet lime, Vitamin C is also found in lemons, green and red bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, leafy greens, and tomatoes.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is crucial for regulating both the innate and adaptive immune responses. A deficiency in this vitamin can make the body more prone to infections. Adequate intake of Vitamin D is associated with a lower risk of respiratory infections.

To increase your Vitamin D intake, include fatty fish, dairy products, and egg yolks in your diet. Also, remember to spend a few minutes in the morning sun to help your body synthesise Vitamin D naturally.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids not only support brain and heart health but also play a vital role in strengthening the immune system. Found mainly in fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and certain plant oils, Omega-3s improve the function of white blood cells, which help fight harmful bacteria and viruses.

4. Protein

Protein is essential not just for building muscles but also for supporting the immune system. Immune cells such as phagocytes, lymphocytes, and cytokines are made up of proteins. Proteins are also part of antibodies, which are key components of a strong immune system.

Any infection puts stress on the body, and sufficient protein intake is necessary to resist illness and aid in recovery. Good sources of protein include soy, dairy products, lean meats, eggs, legumes, lentils, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

5. Antioxidant-Rich Foods

Antioxidants help detoxify the body by eliminating harmful particles produced from poor dietary habits or environmental exposure. They also help combat oxidative stress, which can impair immunity. The oxidative burst from antioxidants can destroy certain types of bacteria and viruses.

Important antioxidants include beta-carotene, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, carotenoids, lycopene, selenium, and manganese. These can be found in colourful fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.