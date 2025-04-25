How to Cure Throat infection at Home, Know Common Causes and Effective Home Remedies for Quick Relief

Throad infection is a very common health problem which one can suffer at any age. Although there are various types and causes of throat infection, the main reason is change in weather. To resolve this issue here some, home remedies that are often used at initial stage. One of the remedies is gargling with hot water.

What to take care of?

Stay away from cold food and drinks. If the cough does not improve in two to three days, consult a doctor. Wear a mask or handkerchief on the face in places where there is a lot of dust pollution.

Although throat infection is a common problem, it is necessary to treat it in time. Otherwise, complications are likely to arise. Sometimes throat infection causes fever. Such patients have to be given antibiotics for treatment. Dr. Srinivas Chavan, Head of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department, JJ Hospital says, if these symptoms are mild, they can be cured with home treatment in a day or two.

An average of 30 patients daily

These patients come for treatment in the OPD of the ear, nose and throat department of government hospitals. 30 patients of this infection are recorded among those who come for treatment in every hospital every day.

What are the reasons?

If the immune system is not good, throat infection occurs quickly. Also, fungi also contribute to this disease. Symptoms like sneezing, watery nose, and itchy eyes are often seen due to allergies in the throat. Cigarette smoke, pollution, and chemical fumes cause inflammation in the throat and cause infection.