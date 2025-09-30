How to Fall Asleep Quickly? Easy Remedy to Sleep Faster Without Medication

People are dealing with problem of insomnia is increasing day by day. Many people got to bed but even after trying hard they are not able to sleep. Some do not fall asleep until 2-3 am despite being tired during the day.

Due to this, the next day they feel lethargic and weak. At such times, many are forced to take pills or sleep supplements like melatonin. If you also have such a problem, then this remedy can be useful for you. Dr. Trisha Pasricha from Harvard Medical School has suggested a simple and effective remedy that helps you fall asleep quickly even without medication.

What is this remedy?

According to Dr. Trisha, warming your feet before going to bed helps you fall asleep quickly.

- You can wear comfortable socks

- You can soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes before going to bed

- Take a shower with warm water 1-2 hours before going to bed

How quickly do you fall asleep?

According to research, people fall asleep about 7-10 minutes faster if they just keep their feet warm. Melatonin pills save the same amount of time, meaning that wearing socks or warming your feet can be as effective as a medication like melatonin.

Here are few tips