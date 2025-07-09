How To Reduce Bloating Problem Naturally? Know Home Remedies

Change in lifestyle, wrong eating habits and increasing stress leads to stomach problems like gas, indigestion and constipation. This problem not only damages the body but also makes the day useless. Even the head does not stay in place. Gas and bloating are a common problem. But these problems can be reduced through some simple habits. Nutritionist and dietician Shikha Agarwal Sharma has given some tips to overcome these problems, by following which we can get relief.

Many people are bothered by the problem of bloating. Some people's stomach swells even after eating a little. The reasons for this can be different. Such as eating in a hurry, drinking carbonated drinks, stress and some foods. There are different remedies to overcome this problem. Chewing food properly, avoiding foods that cause gas, herbal tea, reducing stress and including fiber in the diet.