How To Reduce Bloating Problem Naturally? Know Home Remedies
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 9, 2025 11:48 IST2025-07-09T11:47:23+5:302025-07-09T11:48:19+5:30
Change in lifestyle, wrong eating habits and increasing stress leads to stomach problems like gas, indigestion and constipation. This problem not only damages the body but also makes the day useless. Even the head does not stay in place. Gas and bloating are a common problem. But these problems can be reduced through some simple habits. Nutritionist and dietician Shikha Agarwal Sharma has given some tips to overcome these problems, by following which we can get relief.
Many people are bothered by the problem of bloating. Some people's stomach swells even after eating a little. The reasons for this can be different. Such as eating in a hurry, drinking carbonated drinks, stress and some foods. There are different remedies to overcome this problem. Chewing food properly, avoiding foods that cause gas, herbal tea, reducing stress and including fiber in the diet.
- Chew slowly: If you eat something in a hurry, a lot of air goes into the stomach. Which causes bloating. It feels heavy and uncomfortable. Therefore, chew everything slowly and properly while eating. This will not cause bloating and will also improve digestion.
- Avoid carbonated drinks: Carbonated drinks cause gas in the stomach. Therefore, these drinks should be avoided. Soda and other sweet drinks contain a lot of sugar, which causes bloating. In such cases, these drinks should not be consumed.
- Herbal tea: Herbal tea such as ginger or mint tea helps relax the intestines. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce the problem of bloating. Mint helps calm the digestive system.
- Reduce stress: Excessive stress damages the digestive system and increases the problem of bloating. You can practice yoga, meditation or deep breathing to reduce stress.
- Eat fiber foods: Fiber helps in digestion. But some people have gas problems due to eating too much fiber-rich foods. So, include the right amount of fiber in your diet. For this, you can eat fruits, vegetables, and cereals.