How to Tell If It’s Dengue: Symptoms That Go Beyond Normal Fever

During the monsoon, various epidemic diseases rear their heads. Dengue and malaria are very common disease that affect human. Also, problems like cold, cough, and fever also occur. But many people do not know the difference between normal fever and dengue fever. In such a situation, they ignore it and their health deteriorates even more. Therefore, everyone should be aware of the symptoms of dengue. Let's see what is the difference between dengue and simple fever.

Dengue is a viral infection that is caused by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes. The fever increases more after dengue. But if it is viral fever, the temperature is not as high as dengue. Apart from this, if you have pain in the bones or joints, you may have dengue infection. Viral fever causes pain in the body, but its intensity is not as high as dengue.

Common symptoms of dengue

If the fever is high and red spots are visible on the body 2 to 4 days after the fever, then you need to be careful in time. Because these symptoms indicate dengue. Constant fatigue can also be a symptom of dengue. Symptoms of dengue include nausea and vomiting.

Bleeding from the nose or gums is also a symptom of dengue. Apart from this, health experts say that loss of appetite can also be a sign of dengue. If you are experiencing all these symptoms at the same time, get tested without any delay and get the right treatment.