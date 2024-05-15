ICMR Issues New Dietary Guidelines for Tea and Coffee Consumption

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have jointly released new dietary guidelines stating healthier eating habits. Notably, the guidelines caution against excessive consumption of tea and coffee, advocating moderation for improved health outcomes.

ICMR's latest guidelines advise against consuming tea, coffee, and other caffeinated drinks with or directly after meals. They recommend abstaining from tea for at least an hour before and after meals. This advice is based on the potential for excessive caffeine intake to cause physiological dependence by stimulating the central nervous system.

According to the ICMR guidelines, the recommended daily caffeine intake should not exceed 300 mg. It's important to understand the caffeine content in different beverages to manage intake effectively. For instance, a 150 ml serving of brewed coffee contains approximately 80 to 120 mg of caffeine, while instant coffee contains about 50 to 65 mg. Similarly, a serving of tea contains around 30 to 65 mg of caffeine.

The ICMR report highlights concerns about caffeine's effect on iron absorption. Beverages like tea and coffee, rich in tannins, can bind to iron in the stomach, reducing its absorption and potentially leading to conditions like anaemia. Additionally, excessive tea and coffee intake have been associated with increased blood pressure and cardiac irregularities.

The guidelines advise against milk tea consumption but suggest that black tea, without milk, may have health benefits. Studies indicate that consuming tea without milk is linked to better blood circulation and a lower risk of coronary artery disease and stomach cancer.