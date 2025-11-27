IIT Delhi’s smart mosquito-repellent detergents to protect against malaria, dengue

New Delhi, Nov 27 Amid a rise in mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday informed the development of an innovative mosquito repellent detergent.

Currently, the available protective measures against mosquitoes include liquids, coils, lotions, creams, roll-ons, sprays, and patches.

However, these options come with their limitations in effectively repelling mosquitoes. For instance, topical formulations like creams and lotions may lose their effectiveness over time, which can increase the risk of mosquito bites and the associated diseases.

The new mosquito repellent detergents are available in both powder and liquid forms and maintain comparable wash-care properties, said the researchers.

“We have developed smart detergents to protect people from dangerous mosquito-borne diseases. The products have been tested in a commercial laboratory and have proven effective at repelling mosquitoes,” said Prof. Javed Nabibaksha Sheikh, Dept. of Textile and Fibre Engineering, from the IIT Delhi.

The testing involved a "hand-in-cage" method, where volunteers inserted their hands, covered with fabrics, into a box containing starved mosquitoes.

The number of mosquitoes landing on the fabric was then evaluated. Fabrics washed with our detergents demonstrated a significant reduction in mosquito landings.

Since a mosquito's proboscis can easily penetrate fabric structure, it is crucial to deter them from landing on textiles. Textiles washed with these smart detergents become unattractive to mosquitoes, thus helping to prevent bites.

“The active components of detergents interact with fibers during the washing process, making them less attractive for mosquito landing. The active components work on both the smell and taste sensors of the mosquitoes,” Prof. Sheikh added.

As textiles are frequently washed, the mosquito-repellent properties are regenerated with each wash, ensuring both efficiency and durability.

A patent has already been filed, and commercialisation of these products is expected soon, the institute said.

