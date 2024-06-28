Impact of Fasting for Weight Loss on Gut Health; Negative Effects of Skipping Meals on Overall Health

Many people choose to diet for weight loss, with some opting to create their own meal plans without professional guidance, often resulting in periods of hunger. Some people skip breakfast or dinner to achieve weight loss through starvation. While this approach may lead to rapid weight loss initially, experts caution against its potential dangers to overall health.

Doctors warn that skipping breakfast or dinner for consecutive days can lead to acidity problems. Excessive acidity can adversely affect the gastrointestinal system, gradually impairing digestion and metabolism over time.

Frequent starvation and persistent acidity can disrupt the body's hormone balance. It's crucial to consult with a specialist doctor before attempting any form of dieting that involves severe calorie restriction.