In MP's Shajapur, Jan Aushadhi Kendra pharmacist and beneficiaries count benefits of scheme

Shajapur, Dec 11 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in its bid to revolutionise the country's healthcare landscape by offering affordable and cheaper medicines to the poor and marginalised sections, is yielding good results and also winning wide applause from the common men.

In Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, Vikram Bhavsar is ecstatic and optimistic about his future after getting a job at one of the city's Jan Aushadhi centres, being operated under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP).

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra was opened sometime ago, and he is happy and relieved about finding permanent employment under the scheme.

Speaking to IANS, he said that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, operating from the city's hospital is selling generic medicines to hordes of patients on a daily basis, as thousands of them visit the centre in search of cheaper and affordable medicines.

"This centre is not only providing affordable medicines to the patients, but is also providing employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

He further said that he was highly grateful to the government as he has found a job in the Jan Aushadhi Kendra and this is helping him to support his family.

"The center is providing cheap medicines to the common citizens, which is benefiting them a lot," he said.

Jan Aushadhi Kendra manager said that this centre is providing cheap medicines to hundreds of patients every day. He said that this centre is committed to providing affordable medicines to the common citizens.

A beneficiary named Shafeeq said: "Earlier, the medicines which we bought for Rs 500-600 are available at half the price i.e. at Rs 300 at the Jan Aushadhi centres. We are saving good amount of money by buying generic medicines. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting such policy for poor people."

The scale of PM-BJP scheme's astounding success can be understood from the fact that in last 10 years, the sale of medicines worth Rs 6,100 crore have been done through these Kendras, leading to an estimated saving of Rs 30,000 crore.

