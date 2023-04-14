India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

New Delhi, April 14 India recorded as many as 11,109 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs' data on Friday.

The country's active caseload stands at 49,622, while the active cases are at 0.11 per cent.

With 6,456 patients discharged from the hospital during the same period, the total recoveries have risen to 4,42,16,583. The recovery rate is being pegged at 98.70 per cent.

According to the data, the daily positivity rate is 5.01 per cent and the weekly Positivity Rate stand at 4.29 per cent.

As many as 2,21,725 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 92.37 crore.

